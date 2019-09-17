Expect Short Delays At Mar Vista & Phillips Street

Vista, CA — As part of construction of the Inland Rail Trail bikeway, crews will begin work to improve the intersection of Mar Vista Drive and Phillips Street starting the week of September 16. Work will take place Monday

through Friday, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Construction at

this intersection is expected to last approximately two months.

The improved intersection will include new traffic signals, which

will improve safety for vehicles and future bikeway users along the

SPRINTER rail line.

During construction, nearby residents and businesses can expect

intermittent construction noise and dust. Motorists should expect

short, intermittent traffic delays. We thank you for your patience during

construction.

ABOUT THE PROJECT …The Inland Rail Trail is a planned 21-mile Class I bikeway through the cities of Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, and Escondido, and a portion of unincorporated San Diego County. When complete, the path will provide access to SPRINTER stations. The current segment of the project, San Marcos to Vista, will eventually add 7-miles of bikeway that pass through San Marcos, Vista, and the County of San Diego; the current phase of this segment under construction spans approximately 3 miles. Construction began in late 2016 and is anticipated to be complete in late 2019.

To learn more about the project, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/InlandRailTrail.

SPANISH VERSION ...SE ESPERAN BREVES DEMORAS EN MAR VISTA DRIVE Y PHILLIPS STREET

Como parte de la construcción de la vía ciclista Inland Rail Trail, se espera que los equipos comiencen las obras de mejoras a la intersección de Mar Vista Drive y Phillips Street la semana del 16 de septiembre. Las obras se realizarán de lunes a viernes, entre las 7 a.m. y las 5 p.m. Se espera que la construcción en esta intersección dure aproximadamente dos meses.

La intersección renovada incluirá nuevos semáforos, lo que mejorará la seguridad de vehículos y futuros usuarios de la vía ciclista a lo largo de la vía ferroviaria del SPRINTER.

Durante las obras, los residentes y negocios cercanos pueden esperar ruido y polvo de forma intermitente causados por la construcción. Los automovilistas pueden esperar demoras de tráfico breves e intermitentes. Gracias por su paciencia durante la construcción. SOBRE EL PROYECTO

El proyecto Inland Rail Trail es una vía ciclista Clase I de 21 millas que atravesará las ciudades de Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos y Escondido, y algunas áreas no incorporadas del Condado de San Diego. Al estar terminado, el sendero proveerá acceso a las estaciones del SPRINTER. El segmento de San Marcos a Vista del Proyecto construirá una vía ciclista de 7 millas que atravesará San Marcos, Vista y el Condado de San Diego; la fase actual de este segmento en construcción se extiende aproximadamente 3 millas. La construcción comenzó a finales de 2016 y se espera que concluya a finales de 2019.

Para obtener más información sobre el proyecto, visite KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/InlandRailTrail.

Si desea obtener información en español, por favor comuníquese al

(619) 699-1950 o pio@sandag.org.