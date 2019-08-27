Karob Studios: A Moment in Time

August 27 – September 25, 2019

Vista, CA — Exhibition Reception Open to the public on September 10, 2019 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Karob Studios presents an offering of 2D and 3D work that narrates the moments of our lives. Through color, form, and gesture we want to explore the commonalities of our experiences with the viewer. Images mixed in medium and metaphor as a mirror of our experiences of life, love, family, and dreams. We hope they bring you joy, wonder and comfort as they do us. For more information on Karob Studios and their work, please visit www.karobstudios.com.