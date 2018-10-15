Join Jackie Navarro, Executive Director of Wild Wonders, for “A Talk on the Wild Side”. Enjoy an entertaining afternoon with live animal ambassadors, wild things and wild places! Get up close and personal with bearcats, honeybears, alligators and more while leaving with a better understanding and hope for the future of these amazing creatures.

Bring the entire family and join us on November 3 from 2:00 – 3:00 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla.

Tickets for adults are $20 and $15 for children under 12. Special VIP tickets are available for $35, which will have preferred seating and a meet and greet with Jackie and the animals immediately following the conclusion of the presentation.

More information about the event and ticketing information can be found at www.wildwonders.org.

About Wild Wonders: The refuge in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for “wildlife.” Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal-ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro T 760 630 9230

wildwonders@att.net or www.wildwonders.org