Exclusive Tour of American Watercolor Society: 151st International Exhibition

Guest Curator, Linda A. Doll Explains Techniques, gives Insight into the Artists and Answers all of your Questions about our Two Newest Exhibitions

Escondido, Ca. – July 2018 — The Museum at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido is hosting a Curator’s Talk on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 2 pm.

Be a part of guest curator and exhibiting artist, Linda A. Doll’s special gallery talk where she will tour guests through the American Watercolor Society: 151st International Exhibition and Local Color exhibition.

As a watercolor artist, Linda A. Doll portrays her friends and family relationships w ithout flattery or glamour in an aura of quietude. She is a signature member of the American Watercolor Society and has served as a juror for the international competition three times. Doll is proud to be a past president of the National Watercolor Society, serving two three-year terms, once in the 1980’s and again in the early 2010’s.

Have you ever wondered what type of paper watercolor artists use or what the real difference is between watercolor paint and acrylic paint?

Our guest curator will answer these questions and many others as well as give “insider knowledge” about the origins of these exhibitions and how the jury process works.

Admission to the Curator’s Talk is $10.00 for non-members and $5.00 for members. Seniors, military, and children under 12 are free.

Get more information at http://artcenter.org/event/curators-talk/

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.