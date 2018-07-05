Excessive Heat Watch – Cool Zones in Vista

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County which includes the city of Vista. High temperatures can increase the risk of heat-related illness. If you need to escape the heat, head to a Cool Zone.
Cool Zones are FREE, designated, air-conditioned buildings where the public can go to avoid the heat. The sites provide refreshing relief, especially for seniors and individuals with health problems that could be complicated by the effects of the heat.
Vista Library
700 Eucalyptus Avenue , Vista, CA 92084 l P: 760.643.5100
Drop-in hours: Monday–Thursday: 9:30 AM to 8 PM. Friday– Saturday: 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Sunday: 12 PM to 5 PM
Gloria McClellan Adult Activity Resource Center (in Brengle Terrace Park)
1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista CA 92084 l P: 760.639.6160
Drop-in hours: Monday–Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM.
County of San Diego Locations: County List l Interactive Map P: 800-510-2020
Anyone spending time outdoors is urged to limit activity to cooler times of the day (early morning or evening), stay hydrated by drinking water and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. If you cannot get to a Cool Zone, County officials suggest you stay hydrated, never leave anyone or a pet in a closed vehicle, check on loved ones and neighbors, rest often, and protect yourself from the sun.