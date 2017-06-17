Loading...
Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory

through 9pmWednesday, June 21
06/16/2017 10:45 AM PDT

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County Deserts from 11am today (June 16) until 9pm Wednesday (June 21). A Heat Advisory has been issued for San Diego County Mountains from 11am Saturday (June 17) until 9pm Wednesday (June 21).

 

Area Expected Highs (°F)
Mountains 92 – 102° Sat-Sun, 96 – 104° Mon-Wed
Deserts 110 – 116° Fri-Sun, 116 – 122° Mon-Wed

 

The County operates a Cool Zones program and has designated more than 115 air-conditioned buildings as cooling centers.  For a listing of Cool Zone locations, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/index.html.

