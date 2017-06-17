Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County Deserts from 11am today (June 16) until 9pm Wednesday (June 21). A Heat Advisory has been issued for San Diego County Mountains from 11am Saturday (June 17) until 9pm Wednesday (June 21).

Area Expected Highs (°F) Mountains 92 – 102° Sat-Sun, 96 – 104° Mon-Wed Deserts 110 – 116° Fri-Sun, 116 – 122° Mon-Wed The County operates a Cool Zones program and has designated more than 115 air-conditioned buildings as cooling centers. For a listing of Cool Zone locations, hours of operation, and tips to beat the heat, visit www.sandiegocounty.gov/ hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/ index.html.