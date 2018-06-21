Events At Gloria McClellan Center

Fourth of July Buffet July 3rd

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Fourth of July Buffet” on Tuesday, July 3, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring Ricky Rivas. On the menu is barbecued chicken thighs, grilled hot dog, baked beans, cole slaw, and watermelon. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

Zumba Gold Classes At Gloria McClellan Center

Vista. CA –Zumba Gold classes held on Thursdays (2:45-3:30pm) and Saturdays (9:45-10:30 am), beginning July 5, at the Gloria McClellan Center at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista.

Zumba Gold takes the popular Latin-dance inspired workout of Zumba and makes it accessible for seniors, beginners, or others needing modifications in their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the muscles of the hips, legs, and arms with dance moves. The fee for 8 classes is $39 for Vista residents; $47 for a non-resident. Punch cards are also available (good for any 5 classes). Punch cards are $30 for Vista residents; $36 for non-residents. Register online at www.gmacvista.com or call 760-643-5281.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community. For more information, visit gmacvista.com or call (760) 643-5288.