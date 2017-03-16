Events At California Center For The Arts

Saturday, March 25th ….Join us for this Free day full of 2D and 3D artwork, energetic dance performances, harmonious chorale, and toe-tapping musical theater numbers that create our annual smART Festival! This event is a collaboration between the California Center for the Arts, Escondido and all 23 Escondido Union School District schools. It is the culminating event of smART Fridays, which is an interactive arts program that brings teaching artists into the classroom to facilitate visual and performing arts experiences. Performances and art booths will be on view in our spacious Conference Center and artwork will be on display in our Museum’s three galleries. Art activities will be provided, and there will be snacks and refreshments for purchase.

Also on view in the museum will by the photographic artwork by the students who participated in the Center’s My Story program. This program brings digital photography to fifth grade classrooms to tell a story and create written narratives that connect their photos with emotions, perspective, and elements of design while sharpening their language art skills.

This event is sponsored by the County of San Diego, the McBeth Foundation, and the San Diego County Credit Union.

Vince Gill – Solo, Acoustic – Friday, March 31, 2017 @ 7:30 PM

Join us as Center-favorite Vince Gill returns to the Center with this can’t-miss solo, acoustic show! Gill is known for his stellar songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Tickets are anticipated to sell fast.

Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name,” which won both the Country Music Association’s Single and Song of the Year award as well as a Grammy. Since then, he has won 17 more CMA honors, including Song of the Year four times – making him the most-awarded artist in that category in CMA history. Since 1990, Gill has won 21 GRAMMY Awards, including 2017’s Best American Roots Song for Kid Sister. The Academy of Country Music has conferred on Gill eight awards, including its prestigious Home Depot Humanitarian Award and the 2011 Career Achievement Award. Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In August 2012, Gill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a member of the four-time Grammy-nominated band The Time Jumpers.

1st Marine Division Band Annual Concert

1st Marine Division Band Annual Concert on Tuesday, April 4th 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Wednesday, April 5th 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Camp Pendleton’s finest musicians return to the Center for their annual performance! In this annual, free concert, the 1st Marine Division Band regales audiences with their masterful renditions of everything from “The Star Spangled Banner” and other patriotic tunes, to jazz standards like “St. Louis Blues,” to “Ajax,” the theme song of a children’s book by local author Sarah E. Dautel.

