Add to Calendar
When:
May 6, 2017 @ 5:10 pm – 6:10 pm
2017-05-06T17:10:00-07:00
2017-05-06T18:10:00-07:00
Where:
Jim Porter Recreation Center
1200 Vale Terrace Dr
Vista, CA 92084
USA
1200 Vale Terrace Dr
Vista, CA 92084
USA
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Amy Mansfield
858-344-2696
Saturday May 6, FLOWER SHOW 2-5, PLANT SALE Sat 12-5 Sunday May 7, 10-4. Sunday 10-4. Thank you
Both events take place at the Jim Porter Recreation Center at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista 92084.
This isn’t exactly right. FLOWER SHOW Sat 2-5, Sunday 10-4. PLANT SALE Sat 12-5 Sunday 10-4. Thank you
Fixed info that was sent…Thanks