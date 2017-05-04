Loading...
April 11, 2017

When:
May 6, 2017 @ 5:10 pm – 6:10 pm
2017-05-06T17:10:00-07:00
2017-05-06T18:10:00-07:00
Where:
Jim Porter Recreation Center
1200 Vale Terrace Dr
Vista, CA 92084
USA
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Amy Mansfield
858-344-2696
Email
Event website

Saturday May 6, FLOWER SHOW  2-5, PLANT SALE Sat 12-5   Sunday May 7,  10-4.  Sunday 10-4. Thank you
Both events take place at the Jim Porter Recreation Center at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista 92084.

  1. Lori Brandt says:
    May 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

    This isn’t exactly right. FLOWER SHOW Sat 2-5, Sunday 10-4. PLANT SALE Sat 12-5 Sunday 10-4. Thank you

