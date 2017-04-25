Loading...
Courthouse Farmers Market

By   /  October 9, 2013  /  5 Comments

Calendar
When:
June 7, 2014 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
2014-06-07T08:00:00-07:00
2014-06-07T13:00:00-07:00
Where:
Vista Courthouse Lot
325 South Melrose Drive
Vista, CA 92081
USA
Cost:
Free
Contact:
Event website

The Vista High School’s Culinary Program will be doing a live cooking demonstration on the last weekend of every month at 10 am.

2nd Saturday has more vendors!!

Fresh fruits and vegetables, vendor booths.

5 Comments

  1. John says:
    February 21, 2014 at 2:00 pm

    Why only 0800-0900?

    Reply
  2. John says:
    March 18, 2014 at 12:30 pm

    OK- I’ll apologize for you Ed. Pertinent facts like timing, dates, etc. MUST be correct when publishing! PS: I REALLY like the Vista Press!

    Reply
  3. Amanda Thibault says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Where can we find out about how to become a vendor?

    Reply

