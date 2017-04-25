Add to Calendar
When:
June 7, 2014 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Where:
Vista Courthouse Lot
325 South Melrose Drive
Vista, CA 92081
USA
Cost:
Free
The Vista High School’s Culinary Program will be doing a live cooking demonstration on the last weekend of every month at 10 am.
2nd Saturday has more vendors!!
Fresh fruits and vegetables, vendor booths.
Why only 0800-0900?
9-1 Saturdays at County Courthouse Parking Lot on Melrose, vista
OK- I’ll apologize for you Ed. Pertinent facts like timing, dates, etc. MUST be correct when publishing! PS: I REALLY like the Vista Press!
Where can we find out about how to become a vendor?
here is their website…http://vistafarmersmarket.com/