Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  An Evening With Spencer Day At The Avo

An Evening With Spencer Day At The Avo

By   /  April 22, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
Widely regarded for his compelling melodies, smart lyrics and lush arrangements, music critics have compared Spencer’s music to that of Gershwin, Porter, Carol King and Paul Simon.
Audiences around the world have enthusiastically supported Spencer Day for over ten years at venues as diverse as Birdland in New York, the Hollywood Bowl, Jazz Alley in Seattle, the Pacific Rim Jazz Festival in Manila, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Tanglewood Music Center in Boston, and The Craig Ferguson Show.
“I hope to create music that is sophisticated but teeming with raw emotion and fire under the surface. It is in life’s contradictions where the most beautiful things are created.”- Spencer Day
 
Limited Seating- Purchase your tickets TODAY!
 

 

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 11 mins ago on April 22, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 20, 2017 @ 1:11 am
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Special Commentary – Hero Aaron Miller

Read More →