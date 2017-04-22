An Evening With Spencer Day At The Avo

Widely regarded for his compelling melodies, smart lyrics and lush arrangements, music critics have compared Spencer’s music to that of Gershwin, Porter, Carol King and Paul Simon.

Audiences around the world have enthusiastically supported Spencer Day for over ten years at venues as diverse as Birdland in New York, the Hollywood Bowl, Jazz Alley in Seattle, the Pacific Rim Jazz Festival in Manila, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Tanglewood Music Center in Boston, and The Craig Ferguson Show.

“I hope to create music that is sophisticated but teeming with raw emotion and fire under the surface. It is in life’s contradictions where the most beautiful things are created.”- Spencer Day