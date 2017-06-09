“An Evening with Spencer Day” At The Avo Playhouse

“An Evening with Spencer Day” is a one-night-only concert presented by Moonlight Cultural Foundation at the Avo Playhouse in Vista, Calif. featuring sultry singer-songwriter, Spencer Day. The concert is sponsored by Kent Leithold, director of first impressions, Vista Chamber of Commerce. Single tickets are priced $35, and there will also be a post-show VIP meet and greet experience priced at only $25 with beer and wine provided for 21 and up guests as well as light appetizers. Proceeds benefit Moonlight Cultural Foundation in support of the City of Vista’s award-winning community treasure Moonlight Stage Productions as well as Moonlight Youth Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets visit moonlightfoundation.com or call 760-630-7650.

“An Evening with Spencer Day” – Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. – General Admission: $35

Post-Show Backstage VIP Experience: $25 (in addition to general admission ticket purchase)

Avo Playhouse, 303 Main St.. Vista, CA 92084

For more information and to purchase tickets visit moonlightfoundation.com or call 760-630-7650.