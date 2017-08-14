Loading...
Evening Section for Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC

Fran Jensen...The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC is expanding with the addition of an Evening Section which meets the first Wednesday of the month at The Village Café, 406 Main Street in Vista. The next meeting is September 6that 6PM and all are welcome. This new addition allows members the option of attending evening meetings in lieu of the luncheon meetings, the second Wednesday of the month, at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista but to still focus on the many  projects that benefit the community. For information, 919-847-2786,kdkyan@gmail.comwww.womansclubofvista.org.

L-R:  Member Judy Bird, New members Joanna Mueller, Toni Kleider, Suzan Bentley, Membership Chairman Karen Keusseyan, Club President Judy Pantazo.

