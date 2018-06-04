Ethel R. Arrowsmith, Centurion

Nadine Kaina — Vista, CA …Celebrating her 105th birthday, May 23, 2018 and many days thereafter was Vista resident, Ethel Arrowsmith. Her day began at the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club, 7 a.m. meeting, of which she is, at age 100 she became a member, along with her son, Lanny Arrowsmith, past president of the club, and daughter-in-law, Jane Arrowsmith. The 20 members saluted the flag, bowed their heads in a prayer led by Matt Koumaras, and sang the birthday song.

President, Steve Rhoades introduced Mayor Judy Ritter, who presented flowers to Ethel, extended greetings to all, and excused herself to attend to city business.

Some bits of Ethel’s life history – full name– Ethel R. Arrowsmith (ERA) found her cause to celebrate as she relates: “in

1913 when I was born and Woodrow Wilson was president, and women were not yet able to vote, who could have imagined that in my lifetime a woman would be a Presidential nominee for a major political party?” “As I think back, I recall my life on the farm in Illinois, that times were lean, but hunger stemmed not from lack of food, but from a burning desire for an education. I would not be denied, she said, and I know this was a goal not common for women in the 1920’s. I wanted to understand the world, a world that was filled with prejudice and inequality.”

Interviewed by Dakota Koenig for her 104th birthday to be celebrated with the United Methodist Church of Vista, Ethel said, “You may not believe this, but when I was young, I was very shy. But I was determined. In my local church there was an organization of women (United Methodist Women) that worked for education, justice, and equality for women, so I joined. I cannot give them credit enough for how they built my confidence.” Ethel gave these words of wisdom – “we as Christians are the hope for the many who are in despair and pain.” As a UMW president, and as a result, set out on a path that would forever be her calling – speaking out against injustices that she witnessed and experienced.

ERA as she is affectionately known, marched at many rallies in Springfield, Il. for the Equal Rights Amendment, in favor of granting equal rights to women. Whenever there was a venue, she would look for the microphone and if one wasn’t in reach, she would find one!

Ethel was President of the Women’s League of Voters, a local Pastor in the United Methodist Church, worked at Cokesbury Publishing Company and as Secretary to the Dean of the University of the Seven Seas, (a ship that sailed the world), was able to commemorate her 50th birthday, by exchanging ideas with people from all cultures, meet political dignitaries of that time and gaining a wealth of experiences.

At age 62, Ethel earned an AA degree from Glendale Community College. She has written a book, Spring Song – The Promise of Hope. (Ruth Bader Ginsberg has a copy and expressed how thoroughly she enjoys it). Below is one poem, from her book, expressing passion and feelings:

Letter to God

Dear God,

Please don’t call me home

On such a perfect day!

Oh give to me a longer stay

For I have loved your magic world

Wrapped in fleecy clouds of white,

A crescent moon

That shimmered in the night,

A gull’s clear call in flight.

Oh do not ask that

I should leave such ecstasy,

Just grant this favor LORD—

Give one more day to me!

ERA 1964

In her 90’s, at various local California venues, she gave speeches and dramatic portrayals of women in history, including donning costumes. Always portraying a strong female message – “all things are possible with God and hard work!”

Now living in Arcadia Place, this matriarch was given another celebration on her special Wednesday with pink balloons, lunch, and favorite desserts: chocolate eclairs and/or carrot cake. Wearing her ERA and NOW pins, she will tell persons about the very exciting times in her life! JUST ASK HER!