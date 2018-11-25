Ethan Villalobos, Cael Patterson 2 Interception Returns Sparks Orange Glen in D V Win

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Friday, November 23, 2018- Otay Ranch High School- For the first time since 1967 the Orange Glen Patriots known for their quick running of Cael Patterson along with the defense claimed the CIF Division V football section title. The Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead on 2 Ethan Villalobos (5 completions out of 8 attempts for 121 yards)who threw 2 touchdown passes of 9 yards to Cael Patterson in the 1st period, along with an 81 yarder to Moray Stewart in the second period.

The Lancers cut the lead to 14-7 as quarterback and Stanford bound Ryan Sanborn scored on a 1 yard run in the 2nd.

In the third period Francis Parker quarterback threw 8 completions out of 21 attempts for 126 yards and 3 interceptions and two INT resulted in 2 touchdown for the Patriots as Chris Gonzales for 44 yards and teammate Dylan Villalobos ran for a 52 yard INT touchdown with Orange Glen up 27-7

In the fourth period Lancer running back Sam Caposano scored the last touchdown to make the score 27-14 in favor of the Patriots. The Patriots had a little bit of trickery of their own as running back Cael Patterson had 33 carries for 236 yards and scored on a 29 yard run to make the final score 34-14.

Sportsmanship Awards went to the following athletes: Francis Parker John Gordon (4 receptions for 73) Orange Glen Felix Caserio

Orange Glen Head Football Coach Jason Patterson: “I’m proud for the school, the kids along with a great coaching staff and with the huge fan support that we have and it made things happen for our squad tonight, the key pass to Moray Stewart for an 81 yard touchdown was huge.”

“Our defense held and contained their quarterback and Christian Gonzales did well on reading the play to make the INT.” ” When my son (Cael Patterson) ran the ball I focused on the offensive line. He made good runs tonight and I’m proud of all the kids for playing well.” “Being in the CIF is a huge honor and I look forward to it

This is Orange Glen’s 3rd appearance in the CIF Finals. In 1967 was the last time they won a CIF Title when they defeated Chula Vista 16-7. In 1990 under former head coach Rob Gilster were defeated by a very powerful Morse Tigers by a 28-7 score.

The last Escondido High School that won a CIF Football title was in the 8 Man Division when Calvin Christian won by a 68-8 score over The Rock Academy.