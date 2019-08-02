Estrella Hoffman Affiliate Agent At Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Estrella Hoffman Affiliates with the Vista Village Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Estrella Hoffman, an affiliate agent with the Vista Village office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

VISTA, CA — July, 2019 — Estrella Hoffman has associated with the Vista Village office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.

“My experience as a physical therapist will help me excel as an affiliate agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage because I am ready to help my clients in the best possible way to achieve the greatest outcome,” said Hoffman.

Prior to affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, she worked in an orthopedic and sports medicine clinic in Southwest Michigan. She holds a master’s degree in physical therapy.

