Escondido’s STAR Repertory Theatre Stages Award Winning “The Addams Family” Musical

TR Robertson …For the second time in three years, Escondido’s STAR Repertory Theatre presented the popular musical comedy, “The Addams Family”. This year, the eight performance musical was staged on the larger Lyceum Theatre Stage, to mostly sold-out audiences. This musical comedy has music and lyrics by

Andrew Lippa from a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The musical is closely based on the original newspaper cartoon by Charles Addams, but has been produced as a television show and movie as well.

“The Addams Family opened on Broadway in 2010, featuring Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia, winning the Drama League Award and Drama Desk Award. The musical has the distinction of being staged in many countries overseas; including the Philippines, Germany, Italy, Mexico, France and England.

From the STAR Repertory web site, “STAR Repertory Theatre is organized exclusively for the educational, literary and presentational purposes of fostering greater awareness and understanding of performance theatre through educational programs and onstage theatrical performance.”

STAR’s performances generally always have two casts, which perform on alternating evenings. “The Addams Family” ran for eight performances, with one cast, Flytrap Cast, and the other cast, Crossbow Cast, alternating. For the performance I covered, the Flytrap Cast was on stage. The wonderful aspect of STAR is it blends veteran actors and actresses, mostly adults, with first time actors and actress of all ages as well as younger and older actors and actresses that have some experience on stage, but maybe not in a larger stage setting. What this makes for is a very enjoyable and entertaining evening, with usually large casts, that are performing for the love of acting and being on stage.

Photos provided by Meredith Kolod

For the performance I took in, the Flytrap Cast, there were several standouts on stage. Bryce Guzzetta was entertaining as Gomez, the head of the Addams household. He handles the Spanish accent and clever punch lines of Gomez with ease. Playing his wife was 17 year old, Valley Center H.S. senior, Brynn Bachman. You would not know Brynn was 17 as she had great stage presence as Gomez’s wife, with a booming singing voice. Paloma Peterson played the surly daughter, Wednesday, who is in love with a normal human. Peterson had a number of opportunities to show off an equally powerful singing voice. Rounding out the Addam’s clan were Brendan Beck as the conspiring brother Pugsley, Riayn Harris as the bizarre Grandma, Liam Sullivan as Lurch the giant butler, in his first show with STAR. A crowd pleaser was the performance of STAR veteran Ryan Burtanog, as the unusual Uncle Fester. Ryan interacted with the audience numerous times, helped sell raffle tickets and give away prizes, mingled with the crowd at intermission and before the show and was featured as Uncle Fester for both casts. He too has great stage presence and you can feel he loves what he is doing on stage. The strange “The Moon and Me” song Uncle Fester sings to his love, The Moon, is always a hit.