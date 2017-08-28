Escondido’s Star Repertory Theatre Presents – “The Lady Vanishes”

Award-winning theater group brings Hitchcock mystery thriller to Escondido’s Star Repertory Theatre.

​The long-running San Diego theater group North County Players is bringing a new stage adaptation of the Alfred Hitchcock classic “The Lady Vanishes” to Escondido’s Star Repertory Theatre (located at 329 E. Valley Pkwy between Ivy and Juniper Streets).

Titled “Passage Into Fear,” the stage thriller is set on board a transcontinental passenger train traveling from Venice to Zurich, Switzerland during the waning days of World War I. An elderly woman, Mrs. Lillian Merriweather, boards the train insisting she knows of a sinister plot with vast international repercussions, then promptly disappears. Other characters include a young American woman on a final fling in Venice before returning home to be unhappily married, a pugnacious 7-year-old war orphan, a Member of Parliament and his wife, a Spanish gypsy who has wandered the continent most of his life, a sinister Indian doctor hiding an immense secret, and a ruthless German countess bent on achieving her evil ends no matter who gets in her way. The solution to Miss Merriweather’s disappearance ultimately has it roots in understanding the very causes and history of the war itself.

The play was originally performed in partnership with CSU San Marcos and the San Marcos Historical Society and, most recently, at the San Marcos Civic Center and Patio Playhouse Theatre in conjunction with nationwide centennial observances of the Great War.

“Passage” features exciting music, sound effects, and lighting; colorful sets; period costumes; and plenty of twists and surprises. Six 7pm evening shows will take place Sept. 7, 8, 9 and 14, 15, 16 and two 2pm Sundaymatinees Sept. 10 and 17. Refreshments will be available as-well-as beer and wine.

Tickets are priced at $12 general, $8 seniors, kids, military. Call 760-933-9174 for special pricing for your group of four or more and 1/2 price Thursday shows. One-click TIX, reviews and comments, directions, and info at northcountyplayers.org.