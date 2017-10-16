Escondido’s Obsession with Grapes!

Alex Hughes …October – 2017…. Vista has strawberries, Fallbrook has avocados, Escondido has grapes? I was surprised to read about the history of Escondido and its connection with wine and grapes. I never thought about San Diego County being wine country. I knew about Temecula and Napa Valley but Escondido?

Because of this, each year, they celebrate the fruit with a festival at the local Grape Day Park.

The park itself is known for attracting the homeless of the region as I have seen before. That was evident even with the celebration in progress, but they observed in the background. The festival was a small one with booths that ranged from nature organizations to handmade crafts. My favorite was the one handing out free red grapes! What a nice and healthy tradition! They were also quite tasty. I couldn’t help but notice the more major attractions from the traditional stomping of the wine grapes to the questionable hemp based Bronner Soap that sprayed kids with bubbles.

The park itself was a piece of history with displays of old automobile equipment, a beautiful Victorian style house and an old style barn that smelled of fuel: a sense of grit and hard work. A very American concept in a city that seems to embody the traditional American feel of elsewhere.

That goes to show you California is not just the beaches and the coasts but rather a state full of various cities that have different atmospheres as well as traditions. You never know what the history of each one is until you go.