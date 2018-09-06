Escondido’s Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve -Coexist With Coyotes

A new exhibit at the interpretive center in Escondido’s Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve explores how San Diego residents can coexist with coyotes.

As these highly adaptable animals continue to lose their traditional habitat and are driven onto human-occupied areas, conflict between people and coyotes has increased. Between 1998 and 2015 there were 90 reported coyote attacks on humans in California.

The interactive exhibit, presented by the Escondido Creek Conservancy, features puzzles, audio, art, taxidermy and more to explain these clever animals and dispel common myths.

It also outlines specific things people can do to keep their family and pets safe while still keeping California’s coyotes wild and free.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 31. The interpretive center is typically open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, but check the calendar that is available online.