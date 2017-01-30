If you’ve made it this far, Escondido Union High grads…

The Escondido Union High School 72nd Annual Golden Reunion will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Grape Day Park. Organizers are expecting more than 800 guests so please register by May 1, according to publicity chair Rosalía (Atilano) Zamora.

The event is held for all Escondido High alumni who graduated in 1967 and before. This year, the class of 1967 is the “baby” class. The event is hosted by the EHS Class of 1965.

The event was started in 1946 and became a “Golden Reunion” in 1948, when they honored the 50th anniversary of the first graduating class from Escondido High, the class of 1898.

The reunion has been held every year since. The committee consists of graduates from the classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967.

Catered barbecue lunch is included in the festivities. Admission is $25. A limited number of “tickets at the door” will be $35 per person the day of the picnic.