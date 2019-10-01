Escondido, CA — The 5th Annual ESCONDIDO TAMALE FESTIVAL on November 2, 2019

11am-5pm Grape Day Park, Downtown Escondido, CA

New for highlights for this year:Beer & Wine Garden will be expanded in size and added Spirits and Live Entertainment and the availability to purchase tamales directly in the garden.

Micro Maker Faire with 8 different interactive Maker Craft Booths for adults and kids. Most are free and some offer take home kits for purchase.