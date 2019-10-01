Escondido, CA — The 5th Annual ESCONDIDO TAMALE FESTIVAL on November 2, 2019
11am-5pm Grape Day Park, Downtown Escondido, CA
New for highlights for this year:Beer & Wine Garden will be expanded in size and added Spirits and Live Entertainment and the availability to purchase tamales directly in the garden.
Micro Maker Faire with 8 different interactive Maker Craft Booths for adults and kids. Most are free and some offer take home kits for purchase.
- • Build Rockets and launch them in the air
- • Make a Robot & fight with it in our arena: Cardboard Combat Bots
- • Micro Drone Demos and FPV flying, Palomar RC Flyers
- • Make a “Canjo” / “Cigar Box Guitar”: Sawyer Cigar Box Guitars
- • Make a Solar Cooker
• Laser Cut Stencils & Paint. Make & take colorful artwork (Small Fee)
- • Large Tilting Marble Labyrinth: A nearly 4 foot square tilting table game• Weaving & Spinning: Fabric Arts