Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Escondido Tamale Festival

Escondido Tamale Festival

By   /  September 30, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Escondido, CA — The 5th Annual ESCONDIDO TAMALE FESTIVAL on November 2, 2019
11am-5pm Grape Day Park, Downtown Escondido, CA

New for highlights for this year:Beer & Wine Garden will be expanded in size and added Spirits and Live Entertainment and the availability to purchase tamales directly in the garden.
Micro Maker Faire with 8 different interactive Maker Craft Booths for adults and kids.  Most are free and some offer take home kits for purchase.

  • • Build Rockets and launch them in the air
  • • Make a Robot & fight with it in our arena: Cardboard Combat Bots
  • • Micro Drone Demos and FPV flying, Palomar RC Flyers
  • • Make a “Canjo” / “Cigar Box Guitar”: Sawyer Cigar Box Guitars
  • • Make a Solar Cooker
    • Laser Cut Stencils & Paint. Make & take colorful artwork (Small Fee)
  • • Large Tilting Marble Labyrinth: A nearly 4 foot square tilting table game• Weaving & Spinning: Fabric Arts
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on September 30, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 28, 2019 @ 4:08 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Kodi Lee Concert at Harvest Fest At Rancho California

Read More →