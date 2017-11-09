Escondido Tamale Festival

WHEN: November, 11, 2017

WHERE: 321 N Broadway, Grape Day Park, Escondido, CA

TIME: 11am-5pm

PLUS: Veteran’s Day Ceremony from 10-11am at the “Wall of Courage”

WEBSITE: http:// www.escondidotamalefestival .org/

VIP TICKETS: http:// www.brownpapertickets.com/ event/3065846

Bring the whole family for:

Traditional, Gourmet, BBQ Smoked, Banana Leaf Wrapped, Dulce, Vegetarian Tamales and more ● Live music with Latin, Folklorico & Flamenco Performers ● Mariachis ● Food & Craft Vendors ● Food Trucks ● Craft Beer & Wine Garden ● Chihuahua Costume Contest ● Best Tamale Contest ● Amateur Salsa Dance Contest ● Dukes Car Club ● Fun for Kids ● Sugar Skulls ● Face Painters ● Build Rockets with Makers Guild ● Grape Day Playground ● Raffle Prizes ● and more..

General Admission is FREE!

Optional VIP Tickets $30-40 (pre-purchased) or $35-45 (day of event) $5 Veteran Discount and include:

• VIP Event Bag

• Tamale Plate: 2 Tamales, Rice, Beans & Salsa

• Agua Fresca (horchata, etc.)

• 5-Tab Beer/Wine Drink Wristband

• Exclusive, shaded, VIP seating area

• Tamale Making Class (for the 1st 100 VIP’s)

• 1 Raffle Ticket

• Bottle of Water

