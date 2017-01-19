Escondido Republican Women Seek Scholarship Applicants

Escondido Republican Women, Federated (ERWF) is seeking graduating high school seniors who attend school in Escondido and who are interested in applying for the 2017 Charlotte Mousel Scholarship. Mrs. Mousel, 1994-95 President of the California Federation of Republican Women (1994-95), exemplified the dedication and commitment of Federated Women. The recipient of ERWF’s award will go on to compete for the San Diego County Federation of Republican Women (SDCFRW) and the CFRW Southern Division’s scholarships also named in honor of Mrs. Mousel. The scholarship is awarded to assist graduating seniors who demonstrate the ability to think constructively on matters affecting our government.

The Charlotte Mousel Scholarship is given every year by ERWF, SDCFRW and CFRW-Southern Division to a young man or woman who exemplifies qualities of Citizenship and Scholarship.

The Charlotte Mousel Scholarship is specific to CFRW-Southern Division. Named after a former well respected NFRW President from the Southern Division of California, this yearly scholarship recognizes High School students through an essay contest. Charlotte Mousel believed strongly in our Constitution and so this scholarship always uses the Constitution and its uniqueness as the subject matter.

The application is a three tier process with monetary awards at each level (city, county & southern division) and may be downloaded from the CFRW-Southern Division website at www.cfrwsoutherndivision.org. You may contact ERWF Scholarship Chair Jeanne Bunch at mjbbunch@sbcglobal.net if you have any questions. Completed applications must be mailed and received by the Scholarship Chair no later than March 1, 2017. A postmark is NOT acceptable.

Jeanne Bunch – Escondido RWF – Scholarship Chair

www.cfrwsoutherndivision.org.