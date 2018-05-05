Escondido PD Cruiser Shears Hydrant

Daniel Thomas — Escondido, CA…An Escondido police cruiser was travelling on a roadway in San Marcos when, for unknown reasons, struck a fire hydrant on the side of the roadway Friday.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:22 PM in the 800 block of Deer Springs Road. However, the address of the incident was later found to be 777 Deer Springs Road. The sheared hydrant caused a geyser to erupt upwards, and water made contact with power lines above. The road was soon operating as one-way traffic control due to a Westbound lane closure. The cruiser was towed away on a flatbed truck, and the officer was not injured.

