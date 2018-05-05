Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Escondido PD Cruiser Shears Hydrant

Escondido PD Cruiser Shears Hydrant

By   /  May 5, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Daniel Thomas — Escondido, CA…An Escondido police cruiser was travelling on a roadway in San Marcos when, for unknown reasons, struck a fire hydrant on the side of the roadway Friday.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:22 PM in the 800 block of Deer Springs Road. However, the address of the incident was later found to be 777 Deer Springs Road. The sheared hydrant caused a geyser to erupt upwards, and water made contact with power lines above. The road was soon operating as one-way traffic control due to a Westbound lane closure. The cruiser was towed away on a flatbed truck, and the officer was not injured.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ozr574y79yKmd17yN9NYzMp0wAX2MOU4/view?usp=sharing

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 42 mins ago on May 5, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 5, 2018 @ 8:05 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo Celebrates New Professional Status

Read More →