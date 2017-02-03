Escondido- Orange Glen & Escondido High School

Escondido finishes 9th with 97.5 Orange Glen finishes in 19th place with 53.0 place at Holtville Rotary Invitation

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Cougars of Escondido High finished in 9th place along with school rival Orange Glen finished in 19th place at the Holtville Rotary Invitational Wrestling Tournament that took place at Rancho Bernardo High School.

The following wrestlers have place in each weight class as follows:

Raymond Felix 5th place at 108 pounds for Escondido.

Jesus Barajas 4th place at 147 for Escondido.

Greg Sandoval 4th place at 184 for Escondido.

Antonio Ramirez 4th place at 197 for Escondido.

Anthony Douglas 5th place at 222 for Escondido.

Joaquin Teregayo 6th place at 197 for Orange Glen.