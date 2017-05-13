Escondido News

You are here:

Escondido, California

Cruisin’ Grand Schedule …. 2017 schedule

One of the greatest ongoing traditions in San Diego County, Cruisin’ Grand in Escondido runs for six spectacular months. This is a FREE EVENT where more than 5000 visitors and car enthusiasts each Friday Night come to check out the 500+ cars lining the streets of historic downtown Escondido. Cruise nights run April through September from 5:00 pm 9:00 pm. Grand Avenue Escondido, CA



04-28-2017 Week 5 – C-10 Trucks (H20 used Oil recycling information at O’Reilly Booth)

Music by: Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Martin Coughlin Band

Maple Street Plaza – Redemption Brass Band – Kalmia & Grand – Rudy T Band

05-05-2017 Week 6 – Country Gents

Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) – Juniper Street – Bradley Leighton

Maple Street Plaza – Backwater Blues Band – Kalmia & Grand – Gino & Lone Gunmen

05-12-2017 Week 7 – Mustang’s, Pantera’s & Shelby’s

Music by: – Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Satinettes

Maple Street Plaza – Echophonics – Kalmia & Grand – Dusty & the Love Notes

05-19-2017 Week 8 – Escondido High School Reunion

Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) – Juniper Street – Scaring the Wives

Maple Street Plaza – Del Rio – Kalmia & Grand – One Day Closer

05-26-2017 Week 9 – Shafters (H20 used Oil recycling information at O’Reilly Booth)

Music by: Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Hoo Doo Blues

Maple Street Plaza – Nitro Express – Kalmia & Grand – Rudy T Band

06-02-2017 Week 10 – Axle Draggers

Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) Juniper Street – Del Rio – Maple Street Plaza – WiFi’s

Kalmia & Grand – Bradley Leighton

06-09-2017 Week 11 – Over the Hills Gang (H20 used Oil recycling information at O’Reilly Booth)

Music by: Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ)- Juniper Street – Sum Bucks

Maple Street Plaza – Scaring the Wives – Kalmia & Grand – Dusty & the Love Notes

06-16-2017 Week 12 – Packard & Pierce Arrow’s “Grand De Elegance”

Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) Juniper Street – Raphsody

Maple Street Plaza – Satinettes Kalmia & Grand – Gino & Lone Gunmen

06-23-2017 Week 13 – Model A’s & T’s, Early Ford V8’s

Music by: – Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Martin Coughlin

Maple Street Plaza – Echophonics – Kalmia & Grand – Backwater Blues Band

06-30-2017 Week 14 – Little Guys Street Rods

Music by:

Broadway – Dino (DJ)

Juniper Street – Nitro Express

Maple Street Plaza – Rudy T Band

Kalmia & Grand – Sum Bucks

07-07-2017 Week 15 – Hop Up Magazine

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

07-14-2017 Week 16 – Christian Rod’s and Customs

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

07-21-2017 Week 17 – Poway Cruisers

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD

07-28-2017 Week 18 – Cadillac / LaSalle

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

08-04-2017 Week 19 – British & German Car Night

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

08-11-2017 Week 20 – Mopar Club of San Diego

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

08-18-2017 Week 21 – Woodies & T-Birds Semi Trucks on Juniper

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD -Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

08-25-2017 Week 22 – Hudson Car Club

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD

09-01-2017 Week 23 –

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD -Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD

09-08-2017 Week 24 – Fire Truck Night

09-15-2017 Week 25 – AFX & Carlsbad Raceway Reunion and Gasers (when gasers ruled the planet)

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD

09-22-2017 Week 26 – Winners Circle

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD -Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD

09-29-2017 Week 27 – Nitro Night Deuce night (N. Juniper)

Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD