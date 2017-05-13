Escondido News

Escondido, California
Cruisin’ Grand Schedule …. 2017 schedule
One of the greatest ongoing traditions in San Diego County, Cruisin’ Grand in Escondido runs for six spectacular months. This is a FREE EVENT where more than 5000 visitors and car enthusiasts each Friday Night come to check out the 500+ cars lining the streets of historic downtown Escondido. Cruise nights run April through September from 5:00 pm 9:00 pm. Grand Avenue Escondido, CA
04-28-2017 Week 5 – C-10 Trucks (H20 used Oil recycling information at O’Reilly Booth)
Music by: Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Martin Coughlin Band
Maple Street Plaza – Redemption Brass Band – Kalmia & Grand – Rudy T Band
05-05-2017 Week 6 – Country Gents
Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) – Juniper Street – Bradley Leighton
Maple Street Plaza – Backwater Blues Band – Kalmia & Grand – Gino & Lone Gunmen
05-12-2017 Week 7 – Mustang’s, Pantera’s & Shelby’s
Music by: – Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Satinettes
Maple Street Plaza – Echophonics – Kalmia & Grand – Dusty & the Love Notes
05-19-2017 Week 8 – Escondido High School Reunion
Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) – Juniper Street – Scaring the Wives
Maple Street Plaza – Del Rio – Kalmia & Grand – One Day Closer
05-26-2017 Week 9 – Shafters (H20 used Oil recycling information at O’Reilly Booth)
Music by: Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Hoo Doo Blues
Maple Street Plaza – Nitro Express – Kalmia & Grand – Rudy T Band
06-02-2017 Week 10 – Axle Draggers
Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) Juniper Street – Del Rio – Maple Street Plaza – WiFi’s
Kalmia & Grand – Bradley Leighton
06-09-2017 Week 11 – Over the Hills Gang (H20 used Oil recycling information at O’Reilly Booth)
Music by: Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ)- Juniper Street – Sum Bucks
Maple Street Plaza – Scaring the Wives – Kalmia & Grand – Dusty & the Love Notes
06-16-2017 Week 12 – Packard & Pierce Arrow’s “Grand De Elegance”
Music by: Broadway – Dino (DJ) Juniper Street – Raphsody
Maple Street Plaza – Satinettes Kalmia & Grand – Gino & Lone Gunmen
06-23-2017 Week 13 – Model A’s & T’s, Early Ford V8’s
Music by: – Broadway – High Energy Sound Machine (DJ) – Juniper Street – Martin Coughlin
Maple Street Plaza – Echophonics – Kalmia & Grand – Backwater Blues Band
06-30-2017 Week 14 – Little Guys Street Rods
Music by:
Broadway – Dino (DJ)
Juniper Street – Nitro Express
Maple Street Plaza – Rudy T Band
Kalmia & Grand – Sum Bucks
07-07-2017 Week 15 – Hop Up Magazine
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
07-14-2017 Week 16 – Christian Rod’s and Customs
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
07-21-2017 Week 17 – Poway Cruisers
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD
07-28-2017 Week 18 – Cadillac / LaSalle
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
08-04-2017 Week 19 – British & German Car Night
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
08-11-2017 Week 20 – Mopar Club of San Diego
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
08-18-2017 Week 21 – Woodies & T-Birds Semi Trucks on Juniper
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD -Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
08-25-2017 Week 22 – Hudson Car Club
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD
09-08-2017 Week 24 – Fire Truck Night
09-15-2017 Week 25 – AFX & Carlsbad Raceway Reunion and Gasers (when gasers ruled the planet)
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD -Kalmia & Grand – TBD
09-22-2017 Week 26 – Winners Circle
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) -Juniper Street – TBD -Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
09-29-2017 Week 27 – Nitro Night Deuce night (N. Juniper)
Music by: Broadway – TBD (DJ) – Juniper Street – TBD – Maple Street Plaza – TBD – Kalmia & Grand – TBD
