Escondido Jaycees Christmas Parade Honors Director of Youth Theater and Grand Marshal Brenda Townsend

Christmas at the Cinema is being led in style; Patio Playhouse is honored to celebrate the 67thannual Escondido Jaycees Christmas Parade on December 9th, led by Grand Marshal and Patio Vice President/Director of Youth Theater, its very own Brenda Townsend!

Escondido, CA – (November 2017) The annual Escondido Jaycees Christmas Parade will be led with a new face this year, but one fully integrated in the Escondido community – Brenda Townsend, Vice President and Director of Youth Theater at Patio Playhouse Community Theater!

Patio Playhouse is proud to be celebrating its 50th anniversary, having been originally founded in 1967 in the heart of Escondido. Known for presenting a full season of entertaining, varied performances, including musicals, adult dramas and comedies, and a unique fee-free youth theater model which introduces live theatre to children through performance/crew opportunities and school performances each year, Patio Playhouse’s performances take place in both the intimate theater space on Kalmia and Grand, as well as on-stage at Kit Carson Amphitheater during the summer months.

The Patio Board of Directors is thrilled to honor this year’s parade Grand Marshal Brenda Townsend. Brenda is not only currently the 1st Vice President at Patio Playhouse, but has actually been involved with the theater since she was a youth herself. These days, both Brenda and her husband Dan Townsend are active members of the all-volunteer board of directors at the theater. Their daughter, Paige, is also a performer who has appeared in a variety of theater productions.

Ms. Townsend’s involvement at Patio Playhouse does not end with her vice presidency. In addition to serving on and chairing multiple committees and heading Community Outreach initiatives for the 501(c)(3) non-profit theater, Ms. Townsend has also served on the production team for countless shows. Perhaps most notably, Ms. Townsend heads Patio Playhouse’s youth theater program, which provides opportunities for youth to get involved both in front of and behind the curtain at absolutely no charge whatsoever to their families.

Ms. Townsend will be joined in the parade by other members of the Patio Playhouse team. The parade, which is styled to meet the “Christmas at the Cinema” theme, will begin promptly at 9:30 am. The Patio Playhouse board encourages all parade attendees to consider grabbing tickets to the holiday production of Greetings!, running at the playhouse through December 17th, please visit www.patioplayhouse.com or find us on social media.