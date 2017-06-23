Escondido Annual Community Events



54th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Join 20,000 patriotic festival-goers for a day of rockin’ live music, tasty treats, and Fourth of July fun and games for all. After dark, turn your gaze to the sky for a dazzling fireworks display! July 4, 2017



Puttin’ Down Roots: Americana Music Series

Explore several genres of American roots music through artists talkbacks, live mustic, and dancing with Zydeco Patrol, G Burns Jug Band, Brogue Wave, and Veracruz Blues.

Fridays in July 2017First Wednesdays

Featuring Erika Davies & The Men (October 4, 2017 @ 4pm & 7pm), MiraCosta College Symphony Orchestra (December 6, 2017 @ 7pm), Brogue Wave (March 7, 2018 @ 4pm & 7pm) and more!

*Every First Wednesday of the Month, September 2017 through June 2018Jazz Jam Sessions

Jazz up your summer with live music in the moonlight! Whether you sit back and enjoy a glass of wine or pick up your sax and play with the band, the musical talent at our jam sessions will blow you away.

Fridays in August 2017Música en la Plaza

New this year, bring your dancing shoes to our Lyric Court and enjoy live music, tacos, tequila, and more. From Cumbia and Bachata, to Salsa and Norteña, these rhythms will move you to get up and dance under the stars!

22nd Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Create altars and sugar skulls to celebrate and honor deceased loved ones on this traditional Mexican holiday. Afterward, explore the country’s rich cultural heritage through art, music, and dance.

November 1, 2017



Holiday Tree Lighting & Winter Wonderland Festival

Celebrate the holidays at the Center! Every December we bring the North Pole to the heart of Escondido with a visit from Santa, real snow, and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

December 2, 2017



First Marine Division Band Annual Concert

Don’t miss Camp Pendleton’s finest musicians as they return to the Center for their popular annual performance. Each spring, the band presents a new and engaging concert that keeps audiences coming back year after year!

Spring 2018



6th Annual smART Festival

Enjoy a vibrant showcase of artwork and performances by Escondido’s students. This celebration of aspiring artists is held in our museum, theaters, and Great Green.

March 17, 2018



About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org .