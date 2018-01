In overtime in Boys Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer- The Hawks of Escondido Adventist Academy improve their record to 10-4 on the season and ride a 3 game winning streak as they defeated the Frogs from Guajome Park by a 58-55 overtime thriller that was played on the Frogs’ home floor.

Ethan Davis led with 19 points, 15 by Noah Vannoy, 12 each by Tyler Davis and Alex Tran.

The Hawks next game is on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Tri City Christian in Vista, CA.