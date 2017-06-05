“Escape to Margaritaville” a Feel Good Theatre Experience

TR Robertson …You knew you were in for an enjoyable evening at the theatre when you walked up the entrance way to the La Jolla Playhouse and were greeted by a friendly vendor selling Margaritaville merchandise, a margarita/pina colada vendor, colorful beach chairs scattered around and people visiting with one another dressed in a variety of tropical attire. Since the opening of “Escape to Margaritaville”, this highly successful musical has been playing too sold out audiences. Taken from a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffet, the musical is a fast paced, high energy, colorful, Broadway bound experience. A veteran cast, backed by a wonderful ensemble, weaves a classic tale of a man and woman not looking for love, falling in love, separation and finding love again; all done with the amazing music of Jimmy Buffet helping tell the tale.

The musical is directed by La Jolla Playhouse’s Artistic Director, Christopher Ashley. Ashley most recently directed a Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit, “Come From Away” and the successful Disney musical, “Freaky Friday”. Numerous dance routines to Buffet’s songs are choreographed by La Jolla playhouse veteran Kelly Devine and Dance Music Arranger Gary Adler. The colorful sets are immediately evident as you enter the playhouse. Two large bamboo thatched roofed tree houses jut out on each side of the stage into the audience along with large palm trees with a massive blue/green backdrop giving the effect of a huge wave. The cast moves tables, beach chairs, bar scenes as part of the various dance routines and a clever rock and jungle effect is accomplished with the use of steps behind the props and giving movement through the jungle for the leads. All of this is under the direction of Scenic Designer Walt Spangler. The casual beach attire is provided by Costume Designer Paul Tazewell. The musical also will feature a Life Insurance Salesmen/women Zombie sequence complete with charcoal costuming from Tazewell and wig, hair and make-up design from Leah J. Loukas.













Photos by Matthew Murphy

A musical with music by Jimmy Buffet has to have an excellent band to carry the sound and this one does. Conductor/keyboard Christopher Jahnke, Guitar – Vince Cooper and Jack Majdecki, Electric bass Michael Pearce, Steel drums Russ Henry, Drums Frank Pagano, Trumpet Steve Dillard and on guitar, lead actor playing Tully, Paul Alexander Nolan.

As wonderful as all of this is, the key to the musical is the cast and the energy you can feel from them as they present the story on stage. Tully, played by Paul Alexander Nolan, is a part-time bartender/singer who thinks he has found his place on a tropical tourist island. Nolan is a veteran of La Jolla Playhouse and earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for Steve Martin’s “Bright Star”. He sends the day romancing the ladies and working at Marley’s bar. Marley is played by Rema Webb making her La Jolla Playhouse debut. His good friend Brick, played by Charlie Pollock, is a bit of a bumbler, but a good natured soul. Pollock is also making his La Jolla Playhouse debut. Enter the ladies, who will throw the boys world upside down. Rachel is a scientist, studying soil and potatoes with no time for relationships. Rachel is played by Alison Luff, also making her debut and recently in “Les Miserables” in the Broadway revival. Her friend, Tammy, is set to get married, a bit over weight and taking a lot of verbal abuse from her fiancé (the audience set to boo him when he makes comments to her). Tammy is played by another La Jolla Playhouse “newbie” Lisa Howard. She recently was a Drama Desk Award nominee for her starring role in “It Shoulda Been You”. Rachel is taking Tammy on a girl’s trip to the islands, and doing a little work as well as the island has a volcano on it. The girls arrive, the challenge is on. Tammy has sworn to be true to her fiancé and Rachel has no interest in relaxing. All will change. Even Marley will find herself falling for old-timer J.D. who hangs out at the bar while Marley has hidden his keys to his sea plane. J.D., played by Don Sparks, is also new to La Jolla Playhouse, but a veteran theatre and television actor.

At different times, each of the leads sings a Jimmy Buffet song. Jimmy Buffet fans will hear many of their favorites during the musical as well as a couple of new numbers. Garcia and O’Malley worked with Jimmy Buffet to choose songs to fit the story line they were developing. Tully opens the musical with “License to Chill”, J.D. has fun with the audience with “Why Don’t We Get Drunk and…”; Tully slows things down as he tells Rachel about himself with “Son of a Sailor”; Andre Ward, playing Jamal and employee of Marley’s, sings “Volcano” as the volcano blows on the island: Tammy makes a decision about her life with “Cheeseburger in Paradise”; you get the idea. And of course everyone joins in on the 1977 Buffet classic “Margaritaville”. Interestingly, Buffet has made the most out of this title – not only a song title, but a restaurant chain, a Sirius XM radio station and soon to be a retirement community in Daytona Beach, Florida. There is a Buffet song or two for everyone.

Along with this, this light hearted musical also has a little life philosophy to pass on, such as from Tully, “stop worrying about what you could be doing and enjoy what you are doing” and again from Tully, “Once you ask the question and get the answer you can go on living”. And when trying to get Rachel to relax about not getting cell service on the island she asks, “How can you not have Wi Fi?’ and Tully replies, “Same way you don’t have sunscreen in the office”, which caused scattered applause in the audience.

This is a fun musical. Some special effects, wait until you see the snorkeling scene, great lighting, memorable music and from the standing ovation at the end, a great way to spend an evening at the theatre. This show is Broadway bound, after stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. It has been extended until July 9th, so you have a bit of time to see it for the first time, or see it again. For tickets go to www.LaJollaPlayhouse.org or call 858-550-1010. For more information on the musical’s road to Broadway, go to www.EscapeToMargaritavilleMusical.com.