Epi Centre Hair Salon & Gift Boutique Host Open House At Boutique For Holidays

Epi & Virginia Tapia have been salon owners for over 40 years in Vista.  The Epi Centre  is tucked away in the industrial area of downtown Vista. The stunning gated entrance leads you into an enchanting patio. Inside is a 2-chair salon with retail space and a charming gift boutique. Redken and Aveda hair care products are featured.

On Saturday, September 16th the Epi Centre Hair Salon & Gift Boutique hosted a Client Appreciation Open House.

Epi is an award winning hair stylist and  colorist, as well as an educator. His innovative style is always on the cutting edge, and he is up to speed on every latest trend. He has been described as a “Shaman” by  many, as he is inspirational and motivating.  His peers and clients are always comfortable sharing their personal challenges and views.  At times you can say his clients come in for advice. One of his clients had a sign made to place outside the entrance : “The Doctor is In”.  You always leave the salon light hearted and with a smile.

Virginia specializes in color application. She also manages the  gift boutique and maintains the festive atmosphere in the salon.

The boutique is stocked seasonally, specializing in holiday gift and decor items for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. You can also find year round gift items such as candles, body lotions, soaps, and jewelry, as well as household gifts.

The “BOOTIQUE” is full of brand new fall decorations and gifts. Grab your broomstick and fly over soon before your favorite items disappear. (It will haunt you if you miss out.)

Both Epi & Virginia have served the Vista Community for years with their involvement  in City of Vista Committees,  clubs and organizations, and are longtime supporters of the Vista Moonlight  Amphitheater .

Epi Center Hair Salon, 702 Mercantile St., Vista, Ca 92083    760 941 4234- Hours:  Tuesday – Saturday 9am – 2:00 pm

 

