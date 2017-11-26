Loading...
The Epi Center – Special Offer

November 26, 2017

It’s raining cats and dogs in our boutique!

From cute little knickknack trays with your favorite breed to cotton canvas carryall bags with sparkling sequined collars to precious holiday figurines- perfect gifts for dog lovers.

Wish that special someone a Meowy Christmas with these whimsical kitty socks and eyewear trays adorned with gold trim.

Like this post to receive 10% off on any boutique purchase and/or salon product.

Epi Center located at 702 Mercantile St., Vista, California  –  (760) 941-4234   • Open Tuesday thru Saturday 7 am to 2 pm

https://www.facebook.com/vistaepicentre/

