The Epi Center – Special Offer

From cute little knickknack trays with your favorite breed to cotton canvas carryall bags with sparkling sequined collars to precious holiday figurines- perfect gifts for dog lovers.
Wish that special someone a Meowy Christmas with these whimsical kitty socks and eyewear trays adorned with gold trim.
Like this post to receive 10% off on any boutique purchase and/or salon product.
Epi Center located at 702 Mercantile St., Vista, California – (760) 941-4234 • Open Tuesday thru Saturday 7 am to 2 pm