Enrichment Education at AGSEM

JANUARY 2017
Wednesday 11th – Beginning Clock Repair –
- Session 1 in the office classroom 6 to 9 p. m. This is a six session course.
- Session 2 – Jan 18th
- Session 3 – Jan 25th
- Session 4 – Feb 1st
- Session 5 – Feb 8th
- Session 6 – Feb 15th
Saturday 14th – Quilting Bee Club in the Schoolhouse (for those of you who haven’t been in a while — The quilters moved across the Parade Route from the Farmhouse.) Contact
Tuesday 17th – Palomar Hand Spinners in the Weavers Barn
Thursday 19th – Open Bench Clock Repair 6:00 p. m. Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend. Click here for detailed description
Blacksmith Class Information: Class Fees Payment Information: to Inquire about Waiting List Info for Blacksmithing Classes: email: agsemeducation@gmail.com
- CBA Level I Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 7th
- CBA Level III Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 14th
- CBA Level II Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 21st
SPACE LIMITED Sunday – Jan 15th – Blacksmithing 101 in the Blacksmith’s Barn Click here for class information and registration.
Saturday – Jan 28th – Blacksmithing 101 FOR INFO Session 1 is Full.
FEB, 2017 Enrichment Education
