Enrichment Education at AGSEM

January 5, 2017

JANUARY 2017

Wednesday 11th –  Beginning Clock Repair –

  • Session 1  in the office classroom 6 to 9 p. m. This is a six session course.
  •  Session 2 – Jan 18th
  •  Session 3 – Jan 25th
  •  Session 4 – Feb 1st
  •   Session 5 – Feb 8th
  •   Session 6 – Feb 15th

 Click here for detailed course description

Saturday 14th – Quilting Bee Club in the Schoolhouse  (for those of you who haven’t been in a while — The quilters moved across the Parade Route  from the  Farmhouse.)  Contact

Tuesday   17th – Palomar Hand Spinners in the Weavers Barn

Thursday 19th – Open Bench Clock Repair    6:00 p. m. Must be an active member of NAWCC  to attend.  Click here for detailed description

Blacksmith Class Information: Class Fees Payment Information:  to Inquire about Waiting List Info for Blacksmithing Classes: email: agsemeducation@gmail.com

  • CBA Level I Blacksmithing    – Saturday Jan 7th
  • CBA Level III Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 14th
  • CBA Level II Blacksmithing  –  Saturday Jan 21st

SPACE LIMITED    Sunday –  Jan 15th – Blacksmithing 101  in the Blacksmith’s Barn    Click here for class information and registration.

Saturday – Jan 28th – Blacksmithing 101   FOR INFO   Session 1 is Full.

FEB, 2017 Enrichment Education

Contact:  Marie Smith, Education Coordinator  agsemeducation@gmail.com           
 Class Fees Payment Information: Paypal: Payments to agsemoffice@yahoo.com – Csh, Checks, or Credit Cards: Call (760) 941-1791
Saturday 11th – Beginning Weaving 4 Shaft Table Loom
                            Session 1 in the Weavers Barn 9:30 a. m. This is a three session course:
                                  Session 2 – Feb 18th –  Session 3 – Feb 25th
                            
Saturday 18th – Quiltng Bee Club in the Schoolhouse
Tuesday   21st – Palomar Hand Spinners  in the Weavers Barn
Thursday 23rd – Open Bench Clock Repair 6:00 p. m.  Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend.   Click here for detailed description.
                           
Blacksmith Class Information: 
Class Fees Payment Information:

Contact: Marie Smith, EducationCoordinator    agsemeducation@gmail.com

Class Fees Payment Information: Paypal: Payments to agsemoffice@yahoo.com

Cash, Checks, or Credit Cards: Call (760) 941-1791

