Enrichment Education at AGSEM

JANUARY 2017

Wednesday 11th – Beginning Clock Repair –

Session 1 in the office classroom 6 to 9 p. m. This is a six session course.

Session 2 – Jan 18th

Session 3 – Jan 25th

Session 4 – Feb 1st

Session 5 – Feb 8th

Session 6 – Feb 15th

Click here for detailed course description

Saturday 14th – Quilting Bee Club in the Schoolhouse (for those of you who haven’t been in a while — The quilters moved across the Parade Route from the Farmhouse.) Contact

Tuesday 17th – Palomar Hand Spinners in the Weavers Barn

Thursday 19th – Open Bench Clock Repair 6:00 p. m. Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend. Click here for detailed description

Blacksmith Class Information: Class Fees Payment Information: to Inquire about Waiting List Info for Blacksmithing Classes: email: agsemeducation@gmail.com

CBA Level I Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 7th

CBA Level III Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 14th

CBA Level II Blacksmithing – Saturday Jan 21st

SPACE LIMITED Sunday – Jan 15th – Blacksmithing 101 in the Blacksmith’s Barn Click here for class information and registration.

Saturday – Jan 28th – Blacksmithing 101 FOR INFO Session 1 is Full.

FEB, 2017 Enrichment Education

Saturday 11th – Beginning Weaving 4 Shaft Table Loom

Session 1 in the Weavers Barn 9:30 a. m. This is a three session course: Session 2 – Feb 18th – Session 3 – Feb 25th Click here for detailed course description.

Saturday 18th – Quiltng Bee Club in the Schoolhouse Tuesday 21st – Palomar Hand Spinners in the Weavers Barn Thursday 23rd – Open Bench Clock Repair 6:00 p. m. Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend. Must be an active member of NAWCC to attend. Click here for detailed description.

Blacksmith Class Information:

Class Fees Payment Information: