The County currently partners with San Diego Gas & Electric through a Local Government Partnership to administer energy efficiency programs using Public Purpose Program Funds from the California Public Utilities Commission. The following information includes some energy-saving tips and quick updates from San Diego Gas & Electric.

The onset of winter is the perfect time to make sure your building is operating efficiently. Whether you own or lease the building where your business is located, it’s important to consider what energy-saving actions you can take to help reduce your business’s energy bill. San Diego Gas & Electric recommends the following five tips to help businesses save energy and money during the upcoming winter months:

Have your HVAC system professionally serviced so it won’t have to work as hard to heat an office building. Cleaning HVAC filters once a month during the winter seasons can boost the system’s efficiency and save money from energy costs in the long run. Eliminate heat loss from poor caulking and worn weather stripping around doors and windows. In addition, checking the insulation on heating ducts and pipes can decrease chances of bursting the pipes on the coldest days. Set thermostat for the greatest efficiency to maximize savings. Turn settings down during the time when the building is unoccupied and utilize technology such as programmable communicating thermostats. Qualified businesses can receive a free programmable thermostat at sdge.com/thermostats. Utilize the free energy provided by the sun by opening the blinds and allowing the sun to naturally light and heat up your space. Avoid space heaters, as they are energy intensive and can be a potential fire hazard if they are left on overnight.

In addition, you may be interested in the following relevant updates and links from SDG&E:

Enroll in free classes at SDG&E’s Energy Innovation Center. Learn how to make your business more energy-efficient. sdge.com/training

SDG&E to install 3,500 electric vehicle charging stations at 350 locations. Join the interest list: sdge.com/poweryourdrive.