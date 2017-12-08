Encinitas Lions Club – Electronics Recycling & On-Site Paper Shredding. please support our Lions Club at this event. Saturday December 9th 9 AM – 4 PM at the Cardiff Elementary School.
Loading...You are here: Home > Calendar > Encinitas Lions Club – Electronics Recycling & On-Site Paper Shredding
Encinitas Lions Club – Electronics Recycling & On-Site Paper Shredding
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 41 mins ago on December 8, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: December 7, 2017 @ 11:14 pm
- Filed Under: North County