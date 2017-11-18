Encinitas 101 Holiday Street Fair

Enjoy over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors plus three Entertainment Stages, Children’s Activites, Bike Valets, and a Beer Garden! Take advantage of free family fun, entertainment, a National Award Winning MainStreet and a traditional So-Cal beach town. Come shop for the holidays and support local artists and makers. Big thanks to our presenting sponsor Southwest Airlines for sponsoring this event.

Savor craft beers, enjoy some quality food and soak up some winter sun while listening to the best bands in San Diego rock out at the Beer Garden Stage. Beer provided by Modern Times Beer and food provided by Urbn Coal Fired Pizza. You can even bring your kids and your dogs!

Take a break fro

m the hustle and bustle by listening to the eclectic music at The Lumberyard Courtyard Stage. See the stars of tomorrow perform at the Hansen Surfboards Community Stage!

Great news cyclists, Bike Valet stations sponsored by Electra Bicycle Company will be open to store your bicycles while you peruse the Street Fair!

PLEASE NOTE that there is NO PARKING on Hwy 101 from D to J Street on Saturday and Sunday from 4am – 6pm. Your car will be towed by law enforcement if parked in the specified area. There will be signage leading up to the Street Fair as a reminder. Trash services provided by



Entertainment Lineup:

Lumberyard Courtyard Stage (967 S. Coast Hwy)

Bayou Brothers (11am – 1pm)

JP Hennessy Band (1:30pm – 3:30pm)

Beer Garden Stage (967 S. Coast Hwy)

Flipside Burners (12pm – 2pm)

MAIZ (3pm – 5pm)

Community Stage (725 S. Coast Hwy)

Elements (11:00am -12:00pm)

All Star Dance (12:00pm – 12:30pm)

North Coast Singers (12:30pm – 1:00pm)

Fine Tune Academy (1:00pm -2:00pm

Encinitas Ballet (2:00pm – 2:30pm)

Ella Schreiner (2:30pm – 3:00pm)

Sea Monks (3:00pm – 3:30pm)

Powershake (3:30pm – 4:00pm)