“Employee Parking Districts” In Downtown Vista?

Thank you for your continued support of the Vista Village Business Association and the City of Vista. A little less than two years ago, information was placed in our newsletter about employee parking. In short, we appealed to our businesses through their pocket book by showing them how businesses who continue to use street parking or neighboring lots close to their shops are hurting all businesses within the downtown. An info-graphic is attached from our colleagues at the Downtown Association of Vancouver, Washington, which graphically explains how parking effects your business’s bottom line and shows the alarming number of potential sales income lost due to non-customers parking in spaces close to store fronts. Since our last communication on this subject, the City of Vista has opened the new parking lot at E. Broadway and S. Citrus, as well as having completed the downtown lighting upgrades, which provide a brighter and safer space in the evening. We heard back from many businesses who were waiting for these two projects to be completed, in order to allow their employees more parking options and better lighting for safety. While we have seen some improvements in the downtown parking situation as it relates to employees, there is still improvements that can be made on behalf of business owners. At this point, we request your assistance with the following issues: Employee parking should be in long-term parking lots, preferably the new lot off S. Citrus. Several property owners have parking rules in place that currently require tenants and their employees park at that the new lot. If your business doesn’t have any rules in place, we strongly encourage the use of the new City lot for yourself and your employees.

Remember that street parking has posted 2-hour time limits. While in recent history the City hasn’t enforced this, it is still the law. Code enforcement can be called to ticket cars if vehicles are parked longer than the posted time limits.

If we do not see changes in the actions of merchants through kind-hearted messaging, the VVBA has looked into “Employee Parking Districts” and will work with the City to implement one into the downtown. We do not want to see this occur, and believe when we work together it will benefit the overall experience to guests of all of our businesses

Such a district could restrict employees from parking in customer zones. We would like you to speak to your employees regarding where they should be parking. It is our job as merchants to assure favorable parking is available for our customers, which directly correlates to your business’s bottom line. With the new parking lot, brighter lights and future restaurants/ retail shops moving into our downtown, we seek to attract new faces and sales to our community and make it convenient for them to find parking. Additionally, with the new lighting, we urge you to review your exterior business lighting to see what improvements you may want to make to fill or improve dark spaces with new or upgraded bulbs. Those seeking to make changes that go above and beyond just upgrading lighting, but rather a complete facade improvement, may be able to seek grant funding from the City of Vista’s Facade Improvement Program. If this is the case for your business, please contact Michael Luna with the City’s Economic Development Department at 760-643-5245. If you have questions regarding this message, parking, or other VVBA business feel free to reach out to any VVBA Board Member, or our Executive Director Jeffrey Frankel at 760-414-9391 or director@vvba.org. Your attention to this message are greatly appreciated,

The Board of Directors and Staff of VVBA