Embroidery Image, Inc. Honored at California Small Business Day™ 2017

By California State Assemblymember Rocky Chavez

(Sacramento, CA- June 5, 2017) On Monday, June 5th, Embroidery Image, Inc. was honored by California State Assemblymember Rocky Chavez at California Small Business Day™ as Small Business of the Year for California Assembly District 76. Embroidery Image, Inc. was celebrated for their hard work and dedication to the community.

California Small Business Day honored 85 small businesses for their contribution to the state’s economy. Small business contributes 75% of California’s gross state product and over half of the state’s private sector jobs. From hardware stores to manufacturers, small businesses are engrained in California’s communities and economy.

“California’s small businesses are the economic engine of our state,” said Betty Jo Toccoli, President of the California Small Business Association. “Embroidery Image, Inc. was celebrated for their successful small business and contributions to the community.”

Embroidery Image, Inc. is a family-owned and operated business established in October 2003, led by President and CEO Kent Shuman, his wife, CFO Brenda Shuman, and their daughter, Corporate Secretary Mindy Shuman. With a shop in downtown Vista and over a decade of experience, Embroidery Image provides precise digitizing and embroidery in-house, and high quality apparel such as caps, shirts, jackets, and accessories for customization. In addition to providing visionary leadership to Embroidery Image, the Shumans have shared their wise counsel and business acumen with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, Vista Village Business Association, Central Vista Business Improvement District, Vista Optimist Club, and the Vista Hi-Noon Rotary Club. Embroidery Image, Inc. is located in Downtown Vista at 110 S. Citrus Ave. Ste. B, Vista, CA 92084.

“We would like to thank Rocky for honoring us as his 2017 Small Business of the Year,” said Kent, Brenda, and Mindy.