Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Elks Monday Night Football

Elks Monday Night Football

By   /  September 16, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Join us at the Vista Elks Lodge Monday Night Football…enjoy the game, friends, drinks and Free Chili dogs. 5 pm to 8.30pm

Vista Elks Lodge1947. E. Vista WayVista, Ca 92084

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 43 mins ago on September 16, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 16, 2019 @ 10:14 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Homelessness Strategic Plan

Read More →