Elks Monday Night Football

Join us at the Vista Elks Lodge Monday Night Football…enjoy the game, friends, drinks and Free Chili dogs. 5 pm to 8.30pm
Vista Elks Lodge1947. E. Vista WayVista, Ca 92084
Join us at the Vista Elks Lodge Monday Night Football…enjoy the game, friends, drinks and Free Chili dogs. 5 pm to 8.30pm
Vista Elks Lodge1947. E. Vista WayVista, Ca 92084
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
NEXT ARTICLE →
“Healthy Community Healthy You”: Cavities – Avoiding Bacteria & Decay
You might also like...