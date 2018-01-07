Elks Clubs Host – Lodge Crawl

Loading...
Join the Lodge Crawl, hosted by the El Cajon Elks.

We’ll depart the El Cajon Elks at 2:30 pmand head to Escondido Lodge #1687 for Happy Hour. From there we’ll go to Vista Lodge #1968 and dine. The meal will be their amazing chef’s Cordon Bleu dinner. Finally we’ll move to Oceanside Lodge #1561, where we’ll join in on their fun evening of karaoke.

What a great way to see some other Lodges in the District, and enjoy the company of your fellow Elks from around the county!

$45 per person. Tickets on Sale at the Lodge.

Admission includes bus Transportation, dinner at Vista and beverages on the bus.

