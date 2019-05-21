Elizabthe Hospice – Butterfly Release Ceremony

More Than 450 Community Members Attend Butterfly Release Ceremony

Abigail and her Mom were among hundreds of community members who released butterflies in memory of a loved one during Wings of Hope, an event hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice.

Photo credit: Jennifer Regnier Photography

Hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice …Escondido, CA – May 20, 2019 – More than 450 community members joined together on Sunday, April 28 at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido for Wings of Hope, an annual event hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice. Attendees honored the memory of their loved ones by releasing butterflies during a ceremony that included inspirational messages and musical performances. This free event, which was open to everyone in the community, was made possible by the generosity of individuals and local businesses.

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, County of San Diego, District 3, sponsored the event and was in attendance. Girl Scouts Troop 1378 handed out flowers to each guest who added them to a communal bouquet, symbolizing the beauty of being part of a kind and caring community. Bereavement counselors from The Elizabeth Hospice provided support to grieving attendees.

The compassionate professionals of The Elizabeth Hospice are experts in grief and loss. Support is offered to hospice and palliative care patients as well as those who do not have an affiliation with The Elizabeth Hospice. With a variety of counseling and support group options as well as multiple locations across San Diego County and Southwest Riverside County, community members can easily find the resources they need.

About The Elizabeth Hospice…The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit healthcare leader, has been providing comfort and counsel to children and adults faced with the challenges associated with a life-threatening illness, and restoring hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 100,000 people in the communities it serves by providing medical, emotional and spiritual support, regardless of patient affiliation or ability to pay. The Elizabeth Hospice is accredited by The Joint Commission and is a member of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. To learn more, call 800.797.2050 or visitwww.elizabethhospice.org.