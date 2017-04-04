ELIZABETH HOSPICE ANNOUNCES 8th ANNUAL WINGS OF HOPE BUTTERFLY RELEASE

SAN DIEGO, CA – April 2017 – Please join The Elizabeth Hospice for the eighth annual Wings of Hope Butterfly Release on Sunday, April 23 from 1 pm to 3 pm at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in the Conference Room.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend this indoor and outdoor family event, which will include music, inspirational readings, and a reading of tribute names. A poignant release of butterflies caps off the event, as memories are shared among family members and friends.

Attendance to Wings of Hope is free to the public, but you must RSVP. People can sponsor a butterfly in honor of a loved one for $35 each. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. All donations benefit the region’s most experienced nonprofit hospice care and palliative care provider, The Elizabeth Hospice. No prior hospice affiliation is necessary to attend Wings of Hope.

For more information or to RSVP and/or reserve butterflies, please register via email at woh@ehospice.org or call (760) 796-3797 by April 17. For more information, visit online at www.elizabethhospice.org/woh

The About Elizabeth Hospice …(http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website atwww.elizabethhospice.org