Elephant and Piggie Story Time At Oceanside Library

Elephant and Piggie are coming to the Oceanside Public Library! Families are invited to special storytimes featuring the Elephant and Piggie book series, created by the popular and award-winning author, Mo Willems, on Saturday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Room, 330 North Coast Highway, and on Monday, January 22 at 6:00 p.m. in the Mission Branch Library Community Room, 3861-B Mission Avenue. Both storytimes will include Elephant and Piggie stories, songs, and a craft. Additionally, Elephant and Piggie costume characters will make special guest appearances. Children and their caregivers will have the opportunity to meet this favorite duo of beginning readers, and take pictures with them. These events are free, for kids of all ages, and are sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.