Vista High School has partnered with Secure E-Waste Solutions and will host an avent at 1 Panther Way, Vista.

Keeping the community green and support Vista High School at the same time you can dispose of unwanted computers, monitors, televisions, routers. keyboards, copies, vacuums or anything that plus in. Also available is Paper shredding at $5 per bankers box.

Visit at 1 Panther Way from 9 am to 4 :00 pm. Hope to see you all there!