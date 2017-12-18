An Electrical Canvas on Our Streets

Alex Hughes. .. December 2017- Walking down the streets of Vista, one thing stands out amongst the many varieties of plants and shopping centers, and that is the electrical power box that keeps our lives together. Usually, rather green, it does not capture the attention of the public or the imagination even with such an important role in out city. However, there have been many examples in our city where this is not the case. Artists such as D. Zytkewicz, Hanna and Daniel Webster and 3IA have contributed their own works to the area with their images of flowers, astronauts and palm trees.

These works of art were done many years ago with some dating back to 2005 during a year of art revitalization. Nowadays, we still have the very same boxes on the streets chugging along power, but they just sit dormant waiting for something to happen. Unfortunately, it only sees the likes of taggers albeit the electrical company who wish to vandalize property and leave their territorial mark. This is where it becomes a constant battle for the city to cover it up. In light of this, I suggest a refocus on the boxes with more works of art being commissioned to those in the surrounding area. Everyone has the ability to create art. By creating a work of art and having it presented to the public, the young artist develops a sense of confidence and pride which they are wanting to share with others. They start to believe in their talent and begin to rise. Encouraging this behavior with others in the area will build stronger citizens that want to be more involved and perhaps pursue the arts as well. However, this needs to be maintained as I have seen many of the old works of art go neglected.

Photos by Alex Hughes

These older pieces face the environmental damage from the sun and the rain leaving them chipping and fading. This condition does not give a message of encouragement but rather the opposite. We need to take cues from other cities in our area when it comes to painting these electrical boxes. Cities such as Encinitas, Alpine as well as other neighborhoods of San Diego such as Mission Beach and University City have had programs similar to this. Here, the process begins with searching for an artist and from there, many procedures must take place before the work is to begin. These are outlined throughout different cities and sponsored by different programs such as U-Art, Slo-Art(San Luis Obispo) and the Ocean Beach Main Street Association.

There may be incentives at the end for their hard work. Here in Vista, we have seen an focus on arts within the last 5 to 7 years with groups such as the Backfence Society and the Vista Arts Foundation putting together shows and pieces to help grow the idea of artistic expression. They have began to transform the downtown area; however, there is much more to go.

I hope to see that in the future that our electrical boxes will give the jolt to the emerging artists to go chase their electrical canvas.

U-Art for University City: http://www.universitycitynews.org/transformer-art-project/

Slo-Art for San Luis Obispo: http://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/public-art/box-art-program

Ocean Beach Main Street Association Utility Box Painting: http://oceanbeachsandiego.com/sites/default/files/2011-%2001-03%20Guidelines%20for%20Utility%20Box%20Painting.pdf