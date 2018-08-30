Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Election Candidate Forums On KOCT

Election Candidate Forums On KOCT

By   /  August 30, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Watch hosts Alison St. John and Kent Davy interview candidates for the 5th District Board of Supervisors, 76th District Assembly, Oceanside City Council Districts 1 & 2, and pro/con representatives regarding SOAR initiative on KOCT from September 17th through November 6th.

5th District Supervisor

Jim Desmond • Michelle Gomez

S.O.A.R. Initiative

Neil Nagata • Michelle Castellano-Keller • Dennis Martinek • Diane Nygaard

Oceanside City Council – (Invited Candidates)

Susan Custer  • Chuck Lowery • Michael Odegaard • Esther Sanchez • Dana Corso

Terry Johnson • Kristopher Kagan • Lawrence “Larry” Kornit • Christopher Rodriguez

76th District Assembly

Elizabeth Warren

(Tasha Boerner-Horvath was invited but is unable to attend)

Visit KOCT.org to view broadcast schedule

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on August 30, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 30, 2018 @ 8:53 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Free Art Lesson on September 8th at the California Center for the Arts

Read More →