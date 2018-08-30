Election Candidate Forums On KOCT

Watch hosts Alison St. John and Kent Davy interview candidates for the 5th District Board of Supervisors, 76th District Assembly, Oceanside City Council Districts 1 & 2, and pro/con representatives regarding SOAR initiative on KOCT from September 17th through November 6th.
5th District Supervisor
Jim Desmond • Michelle Gomez
S.O.A.R. Initiative
Neil Nagata • Michelle Castellano-Keller • Dennis Martinek • Diane Nygaard
Oceanside City Council – (Invited Candidates)
Susan Custer • Chuck Lowery • Michael Odegaard • Esther Sanchez • Dana Corso
Terry Johnson • Kristopher Kagan • Lawrence “Larry” Kornit • Christopher Rodriguez
76th District Assembly
Elizabeth Warren
(Tasha Boerner-Horvath was invited but is unable to attend)
Visit KOCT.org to view broadcast schedule