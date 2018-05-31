Loading...
El Camino Quilters Guild June Meeting

El Camino Quilters Guild’s next meeting is our 2nd annual Stash Sale. June 14th – 9:30 to noon at QLN Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside 92056.  Parking is limited, so please carpool if you can.  Extra parking is in the shopping center on Oceanside Blvd – a short walk up the hill to QLN. Guest fees are waved for this meeting.

There will be more than 25 tables full of wonderful sewing and quilting items. Sewing machines, including at least one Featherweight, notions and sewing tools -quilt frames, sewing furniture, antique quilts, patterns, books and fabric including specialty fabrics and pieces large enough for backing.

Please bring cash or checks as payment.

Our workshop at Quilt in a Day on June 15th features Lendia Kinnaman’s Three Poinsettias. You will learn trapunto (which means “stuffed technique” in Italian), fusing and machine applique. The pattern is by Melanie Chang.

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email  info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

