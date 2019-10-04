El Camino Quilt Guild Meeting

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10th at QLN Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside 92056. Parking is limited, so please carpool if you can. Doors open 9 a.m. Guest fee $10.

Our speaker is a local gem. Pam Hadfield of Laguna Niguel has shown her quilts and won awards at Road to California, Nashville and Grand Rapids AQS shows and Paducah. She has exhibited quilts at the Houston International Quilt Festival and one of her quilts, a red and white beauty, was part of the 2014 Ruby Jubilee. Two of her quilts have been published in “Quilters Newsletter,” “Quilt Mania,” and American Quilter Magazines. She will be sharing her talents with a trunk show that is sure to be exceptional! https://www.mamapquilts.com

Our workshop with Pam is October 11th. Whimsical Wedges gives the opportunity to be creative with your fabric choices. Each Whimsical Dresden design is unique. This is a great pattern for a full sized quilt, wall hanging, table runner, or pillow. Do it in Halloween fabrics for a fun fall project. Open to non-members. Contact Gretchen Clare to reserve your place – grenlyc3@gmail.com

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.