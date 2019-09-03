El Camino Quilt Guild Meeting

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12th at QLN Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside 92056. Parking is limited, so please carpool if you can. Doors open 9 a.m. Guest fee $10.

Our speaker is Trudy Cleveland a professional quilter and quilt photographer. She will share tips and techniques on how to unleash the creative features of your smartphone and start showcasing your quilts in photographs. Learn how to enhance your quilting process and how to edit images ready to print or post on social media. She will finish with a trunk show of quilts.

Our September workshop is Shibori presented by Sharleen Taira. Shibori is a Japanese technique that typically involves folding, twisting or bunching cloth and binding it, or shaping cloth around elements like PVC pipe and rocks, then dyeing it with indigo blue dye to create beautiful patterns. Come join us for this enriching workshop at Quilt In A Day from 9:30am – 3:30pm on September 13th! Open to non-members. Contact Gretchen Clare to reserve your place – grenlyc3@gmail.com

Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.